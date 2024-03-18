Rise Mzansi pushes for change, says SA’s challenges are man-made

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Rise Mzansi leader, Songezo Zibi, says the current state of South Africa is not a natural disaster, but one caused by people. Zibi says it is time for people to make a different choice and choose leaders that will serve them.

Rise Mzansi is on a campaign trail in Mangaung, Free State, to garner support before the upcoming general elections in May.

Accompanied by former Democratic Alliance MPs Makashule Gana and Nomsa Marchesi, Zibi went door-to-door campaigning.

The party leader has urged residents of Mangaung to do the right thing and to vote out corrupt leaders. Zibi says South Africans should vote them in power if they want to receive services.

“One, they must decide on the political agenda, two, they must decide who must go to Parliament. We did not have a party list that was decided at closed doors or by a conference choosing own friends. We opened the nomination process so that people from all walks of life can drive the political agenda that the South African people have chosen.”

National Leader of @Rise_Mzansi @SongezoZibi has arrived at his second location in Botshabelo, Mangaung to campaign for the party toward May, 29 Elections. His flanked by Chief Organizer @Makashule #WeNeedNewLeaders #VoteRISEMzansi pic.twitter.com/T61jenhcRa — Free State_RiseMzansi (@FSRiseMzansi) March 18, 2024

Zibi says people must refuse to be misled, mentioning the unfinished multi-million-rand housing project.

“This project now has a new contract, they issued this one in February this year because there’s an election, and next year it will not be finished. In 2026 they are going to issue a new contract again so that they can get money for the 2026 local government election and look busy. that is why we are here.”

From Bloemfontein, Zibi will take his campaign trail to Botshabelo.