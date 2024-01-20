2024 is our 1994: RISE Mzansi leader

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The leader of RISE Mzansi Songezo Zibi has officially unveiled the party’s manifesto in Hatfield, Pretoria. The manifesto speaks to issues including growing the economy, creating jobs and alleviating poverty.

Since its establishment in April last year, RISE Mzansi has been on a mission to engage urban and rural communities across South Africa.

Zibi says people have one choice in this election, that is to allow the ANC to continue to rule or not.

“There is one choice in this election: Are we going to let the ANC continue ruining our lives and the future of our children? We are here today because the answer is a big NO. We love our families and communities too much to gamble with their lives by letting thieves stay in power.”

“This is not the future we voted for in 1994, and therefore it is time to once again move away from an abusive system and leaders who really hate us.”

2024 is our 1994

“We have said that 2024 is 0ur 1994. 1994 was a crossroads in South Africa’s history, we are at another crossroads now. If we do

not change course, we will become another failed African state whose citizens are poor even though our country has natural resources and wealth.”

“Unemployment is higher now than it was twenty years ago. Violent crime is worse now than it was twenty years ago. Corruption is not just worse, it is the very reason our so-called leaders are even engaged in politics. They even kill one another for the chance to steal from us and destroy our lives,” he adds.

Zibi says RISE Mzansi is here to build the South Africa that the citizens deserve.

