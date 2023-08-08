Struggle cleric, Reverend Allan Boesak, has launched a scathing attack on the African National Congress (ANC)-led government, saying that the party has left him out in the cold despite his valuable contribution to the struggle.

Boesak recently made headlines by declining an invitation to attend the 40th celebrations of the United Democratic Front (UDF), which was founded by himself and other stalwarts in 1983.

Speaking to SABC, Boesak says he heeded the call by then President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa in 2017 for all South Africans to join in rebuilding the country.

Boesak says his letter to offer his support has gone unanswered. He says the once vibrant ANC is now a toothless organisation that fails to call leaders to account for their failures.

Boesak claims that the party has failed to hold Ramaphosa to account for issues such as the Phala Phala saga.

VIDEO: Boesak elaborates on why he declined the UDF invitation

