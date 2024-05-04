ANC has rebuilt voter confidence: Motlanthe

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Former African National Congress (ANC) Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe has sought to explain his 2017 remarks, in which he said it would be good for the party to lose an election.

He has been speaking while on the ANC campaign trail in Ekurhuleni.

Motlanthe says his comments were merely a call for the party leadership to hear the cries of the people and his comments have achieved their objective.

He says, “The reality is that in 2017 the ANC was in dire straits, it seemed as though the leadership had lost the ability to hear the cries of ordinary people and therefore to open its ears perhaps it would take shock therapy such as losing elections, but I wasn’t expressing a wish.”

Motlanthe says, “I was merely appealing to the leadership of the ANC to be responsive and listen to the cries of the people. I’m convinced the message has landed home and the leadership of the ANC has opened its ears to hear the cries of ordinary people.”

He says he believes the party has rebuilt voter confidence and regained the trust of people in Gauteng.

“I’m very confident that the ANC will restore its trust and the resident’s region will vote for the ANC and the proof will be on the 29th of May. Then we don’t need to say much, the results will speak for themselves,” he adds.

VIDEO |Motlanthe campaigns for ANC in Ekurhuleni: