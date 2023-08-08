A retired senior official from Durban Solid Waste has detailed how several companies were awarded multi-million-rand contracts in the case at the High Court in Durban involving the R320 million tender.

Former eThekwini Municipality Mayor Zandile Gumede and 21 others are facing more than 2 000 charges including fraud and corruption, related to the waste removal deal.

The court has since barred the naming of the witnesses for safety reasons.

The DSW senior official told the court that he was shocked to learn about the contractors that were already appointed.

This, he says took place without his involvement. He says that the owners and their companies that are among the accused in this trial approached him to demand payment for the work done.

They cited that their sub-contractors and employees were marching in demand of their dues. He told the court that the invoice amounts were indeed questionable, as the work done was disproportionate to the amount claimed.

The trial continues.