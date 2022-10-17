Former President Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales are heading back to the High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Monday for the continuation of their fraud and corruption case.

Zuma and company Thales are facing charges of corruption, racketeering and money laundering in connection with the 1999 arms deal.

Monday’s date has been set down as a holding date by Judge Piet Koen, pending the finalisation of Zuma’s appeal at the Constitutional Court in his pursuit for the recusal of lead prosecutor in his corruption case, advocate Billy Downer.

As the case resumes in court, the former president has also filed an appeal against last year’s High Court ruling dismissing his special plea for the recusal of Downer.

In September, the Apex Court rejected Zuma’s appeal in his quest to overturn an earlier decision by the then president of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Mandisa Maya who dismissed his appeal.

The Constitutional Court however ruled that Zuma could appeal Judge Piet Koen’s judgment.

NPA to oppose Downer’s recusal

During Zuma’s last court appearance, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it intends to oppose the application calling for the recusal of Downer.

NPA spokesperson Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga said, “We don’t want any postponement in this matter. There is no indication on whether Mr Zuma will be here [in court] or not. But we would like to proceed with the matter as we had indicated in the past that there is no merit to their application.”

“We will vigorously oppose the application and now that they supplemented accusing him of leaking the medical records to the media, we dispute that. Mr Downer is a prosecutor of integrity. He maintained the confidentiality of all documentation that went through to him. So, in essence we will vigorously oppose the application,” explained Mhaga.

