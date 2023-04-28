The family of the retired Constitutional Court Justice, Yvonne Mokgoro says she is in a stable condition.

Mokgoro was involved in a car crash between Warrenton and Kimberley in the Northern Cape last month. It left her in a critical condition.

Police investigations are under way. Mokgoro’s son Ithateng Mokgoro says she has been transferred from a hospital in Kimberley to another hospital in Johannesburg where she will continue to receive specialised treatment.

Ithateng Mokgoro says, “Beyond the enhanced access to facilities and expertise, this transfer makes it easier for the family to give her the love and care she will need to heal. We want to express our sincere gratitude to Netcare and Lenmed groups for the efficient manner in which they handled the transfer. The police have all the information they need to investigate the accident. We trust that they will handle the matter with the utmost urgency, transparency and respect it deserves.”

Police call for public assistance in car accident involving Judge Mokgoro:



Mokgoro’s accident happened at a time when women in the legal profession were commemorating 100 years of the acceptance of women into the profession.

Senior Researcher at Judges Matter Mbekezeli Benjamin said they wish Mokgoro a speedy recovery.

“Our thoughts are with her family and we wish Justice Mokgoro strength and healing. This is particularly as in this month of April, we celebrate 100 years of women being allowed to practice law in South Africa. Justice Mokgoro holds a special place in our history as she was the first Black woman judge to be appointed by [former] President [Nelson] Mandela. Justice Mokgoro is most famous for infusing the principle of Ubuntu into our law and legal system. And she has gone on to establish other important work such as establishing the Sol Plaatjie University, the first university in the Northern Cape. We wish Justice Mokgoro a speedy recovery.”

Mokgoro, who hails from Galeshewe in Kimberley, retired as a ConCourt justice almost 14 years ago but has been continuing as an activist on various fronts, including on issues of social justice.