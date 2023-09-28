President Cyril Ramaphosa says engagements are under way to resolve the challenge of illegal mining by Basotho citizens in South Africa.

He was speaking at the Inaugural Session of the South Africa – Lesotho Bi-National Commission in Pretoria.

President Ramaphosa is hosting Lesotho Prime Minister Sam Matekane in Pretoria.

The Commission follows an agreement signed by the two countries in November 2021 to elevate the structured bilateral mechanism to the level of Heads of State and Government.

Ramaphosa has decried the social and economic cost of illegal mining for both countries following the horrific deaths in July this year of at least 31 Basotho nationals in a decommissioned shaft at Welkom’s Harmony Mine after a massive gas explosion.

“South Africa will do everything can that to ensure that this whole challenge that we are presented with it is properly handled. You and I have continued to be in conversation and we have realised the sensitivity and complexity but as you and I are ever optimistic we know that a solution is being worked on and a solution will be found.”

VIDEO | President Ramaphosa hosts Lesotho PM: