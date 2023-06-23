At least 31 suspected illegal miners, believed to be Basotho nationals, have died at a mine in Welkom, Free State.

In a statement, the Mineral Resources Department says the group died last month in a ventilation shaft that was last operational in the 1990s.

Department inspectors have determined that dispatching a search team would be too risky, as current methane levels at the mine ventilation shaft remain high.

Free State Police Spokesperson, Stephen Thakeng, had this to say about the incident.

“Late last month, we heard a rumour that 31 people burned underground in this mining environment. We registered an inquest and started investigating until 3 bodies were retrieved from underground. The illegal miners themselves managed to retrieve these 3 bodies. They had name tags, so we could know who they are, and where they come from. An inquest has been registered for further investigation.”

