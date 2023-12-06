Emotions run high at memorial for 13 Impala Platinum mineworkers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Emotions are running high at the memorial service for the 13 Impala Platinum mineworkers who died in a mine accident last week.

One of the family members had to be escorted off stage by medical personnel after being overwhelmed by emotions.

Family members of the deceased mine workers broke into tears when gospel singer Lebo Sekgobela sang a hymn ” Dumelang kea tsamaya” loosely translated as “Greetings, I am leaving”.

Mourners and families of mineworkers are gathered at Impala 2 shaft, Simunye Hostel sport grounds in Rustenburg, North West for the memorial service.

Eleven mine workers died on the scene after a rope connected to a personnel lift snapped. Two mine workers died in hospital later.

Hundreds of mineworkers are also in attendance at the service.

Eight of the deceased miners are from the Eastern Cape, 3 from Lesotho and one each from Rustenburg and Gauteng.

Workers can be seen wearing the regalia of their union, Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu).

Mineral Resources and Energy Deputy Minister, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, mine bosses and union representatives are also in attendance.

Fifty employees remain in hospital, eight of them in critical care.

Community members gather ahead of memorial service for 13 Impala Platinum mineworkers: