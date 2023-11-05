Residents of East London paint the city green and gold

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The residents of East London are painting the city green and gold. Springbok fever is off the charts and South Africans seemingly are not done celebrating a fourth rugby world cup yet.

The Springboks are touring different parts of East London including Mdantsane and the CBD with a stop planned at city hall.

Boks captain Siya Kolisi is leading the victory parade today, the last leg of the trophy tour.

Mshengu Mzendana, a young rugby player and part of the crowd on the street says, “I am excited to be here to meet the Boks and excited that we won the world cup and see them go around the city.”

Lukhanyo AM,also in his home province says his overwhelmed by the support and love the team has received. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/xDazXHczpX — Lerato Fekisi (@LThipa) November 5, 2023

Siya Kolisi lifts the Webb Ellis trophy and the crowd goes crazy. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/V1JGHDdkSQ — Lerato Fekisi (@LThipa) November 5, 2023

Last night, the rugby heroes received a warm welcome from East London residents at the King Phalo International Airport.

A young rugby player, Buhlebenkosi Khedama, was there and says the team has inspired his dedication to the sport.

“I’m so inspired by the Springboks because, the way they inspire me, they give me motivation. Every day when I go to the gym, I always think about the Boks and think that one day I’m going to make it no matter what. As a young player, I feel like the Boks have done a great deal for my life. Because without the Boks, I wouldn’t be the person that I am today, playing rugby for my school’s first team for two years.”

Live: Springboks Victory Tour – Webb Ellis Trophy – East London: