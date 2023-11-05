Siya Kolosi to join East London Webb Ellis Trophy tour

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Springboks Captain, Siya Kolosi is expected to join the East London Webb Ellis Trophy tour. This is after he missed the KwaZulu-Natal trophy tour on Saturday.

JUST HAPPENED: [WATCH] #Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi has just arrived for the East London leg of the trophy tour. Today is the last day. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/EjaWztECvZ — Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) November 5, 2023

The Springboks are expected to paint the streets of East London in green and gold this morning as they complete the Webb Ellis trophy tour.

They will start from the city’s beachfront and are scheduled for 09:15. The convoy will head through town and make a turn through Mdantsane.

Last night, the rugby heroes received a warm welcome from East London residents at the King Phalo International Airport.

A young rugby player, Buhlebenkosi Khedama, was there and says the team has inspired his dedication to the sport.

“I’m so inspired by the Springboks because, the way they inspire me, they give me motivation. Every day when I go to the gym, I always think about the Boks and think that one day I’m going to make it no matter what. As a young player, I feel like the Boks have done a great deal for my life. Because without the Boks, I wouldn’t be the person that I am today, playing rugby for my school’s first team for two years.”

#Springboks [WATCH] Some words from #Springboks supporters and fans on the final leg of the tour.#sabcnews pic.twitter.com/DUHzA7HaS8 — Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) November 5, 2023

Springboks Victory Tour – Webb Ellis Trophy – East London: