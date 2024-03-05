Residents in Bronkhorstspruit protest over service delivery

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Disgruntled residents of Bronkhorstspruit, east of Pretoria, have barricaded roads with rocks and burning tyres disrupting traffic flow on the N4 linking the area with the cities of Pretoria and Mbombela.

It is reported that the residents are protesting over service delivery.

The residents have been protesting since yesterday, accusing the municipality of ignoring their demands for many years.

Community member Mboniswa Dlamini says they are pleading with the municipality to intervene.

“What the municipality was doing is that they would send water tankers while we have water in the taps and we would be shocked as to what is happening here because we do have water. Then, an hour later, you will realise that there is no longer water in the taps and we will see those water tankers coming in; it’s like they get information from somewhere that you may now go in.”