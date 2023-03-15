The Progressive Health Forum, comprising doctors from various groups, says the latest report on the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital further exposes the dire state of Gauteng public health facilities.

Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba has released a report on the findings of an investigation which says the hospital lacks the most basic facilities to run a specialised facility, such as a blood bank or 24-hour laboratory service.

Progressive Health Forum Convener Dr Aslam Dasoo says, “What this report does is contextualise everything about that hospital and others, such as Charlotte Maxeke and Chris Hani. If I were the Gauteng Health Department, there is just nowhere to hide now. It must tell you that those in authority have no idea what to do and they couldn’t care less. This has been brought up publically time and time again.”

The Forum also sought to give reasons behind the situation following recommendations by the Health Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba that the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital CEO, Dr Nozuko Mkabayi, be removed from her position and a disciplinary process be instituted.

Complaints have been laid on Dr Mkabayi’s reported absence from the facility for over 180 days.

Health Ombud releases Rahima Moosa hospital investigation findings:

Dasoo says, “The Gauteng Department of Health on its own changed the criteria, lowered the standards for consideration. There was a deliberate attempt to appoint her, despite her not being suitable for the post…”

“I can’t tell you now that these were the reasons and this is why they did it but all the circumstantial evidence points to a favoured appointment for a particular person, by a group of people who didn’t believe that it had to account for anything. That is what we have now, and an open secret, that she was not the only person appointed that way and that is why so many of the hospitals are dysfunctional.”

Damning report on the state of Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital:

