The academic and historian, Professor Henry Bredekamp, known fondly as “Jatti,” has passed away at the age of 78. The University of the Western Cape (UWC) confirmed the news, although specific details surrounding his death remain limited.

Professor Bredekamp held various leadership positions throughout his distinguished career, including serving as the former director of the Institute for Historical Research at UWC.

He also held the role of CEO at the Iziko Museums of Cape Town and served as the Interim CEO of the Robben Island Museum. His contributions to the field of history were extensive, with a focus on topics such as Khoisan identity, slavery, and human rights.

With two Masters Degrees in History to his name, Professor Bredekamp made a significant impact on the academic community and the broader field of historical research. His work shed light on crucial aspects of South African history.

Gasant Abarder, the spokesperson for the University of the Western Cape, expressed the institution’s profound sadness at the loss of Professor Bredekamp, describing him as a giant within the university community.

Heindrich Wyngaard, the Executive Chairperson of the Kaapse Forum, acknowledged that with Professor Bredekamp’s passing, a valuable part of the community’s history has also been lost. Professor Bredekamp’s contributions to historical research and his dedication to understanding and preserving South African history will be remembered and celebrated by many.

