The lawyer for Reeva Steenkamp’s parents says her clients will not oppose the court application of the convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius.

Tania Koen was reacting to news that the jailed paralympian has approached the Constitutional Court in his latest bid to seek being granted parole.

Pistorius is serving a 15 year prison term for the murder of his then girlfriend Reeva in 2013.

Reeva was shot and killed on Valentine’s Day.

Pistorius told the court that he thought Steenkamp was an intruder.

In March this year, the parole application of Pistorius was rejected.

Koen says the Steenkamps see no need to contest the application.

“I confirm that Oscar Pistorius’ application to the Constitutional Court was served on my office as I am the attorney on record for Barry and June Steenkamp. We will not be apposing the the application. Instead, June and Barry are focusing on commemorating what would have been Reeva’s 40th birthday tomorrow, Saturday the 19th [of] August,” adds Koen.

The video below is reporting more on the previous parole application: