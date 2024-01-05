Pistorius to serve remaining prison term at uncle’s home

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius is now at home and will serve the rest of his prison term at his uncle’s residence in Pretoria, according to a statement from the Department of Correctional Services.

Pistorius was convicted of the murder of his model girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, at his Pretoria home in February 2013.

Pistorius was released into the care of his uncle, Arnold Pistorius, who lives in the upmarket Pretoria suburb of Waterkloof, for the duration of his parole.

His parole condition includes abstinence from alcohol as well as attending anger management and gender-based violence courses.

Oscar Pistorius is now at home: Hasina Gori reports

The former athlete became eligible for parole in March 2023, after serving more than half of his sentence of 13 years and five months for the murder. He was granted parole last November after serving more than half of his sentence for the murder of his girlfriend.

It’s understood that Pistorius would have left the facility on Friday morning in civilian clothes before being transported to the community corrections office. He would then have met his parole officer, who would have explained the conditions of his parole, which would last until December 2029.

Details of his release time have been kept under wraps for security reasons.

Correctional Services spokesperson says, “Correctional Services is able to confirm that Oscar Pistorius is a parolee effective January 5, 2024. He was admitted into the system of community corrections, and he is now at home.”

Mixed reactions

His release has been met with mixed reactions. In a statement, June Steenkamp, the mother of Reeva, said that the pain of losing her daughter was still raw despite it being 11 years since the tragedy.

And on whether she believed justice was served, she responded, “How can justice be served if the person cannot return, and while Oscar served his sentence, they are serving a life sentence without Reeva.”

Some civil rights movements have welcomed the decision by the department to place him on parole.

Themba Masango from Not In My Name International says, “Parole placement forms part of a total rehabilitation programme in correcting offending behaviour and we welcome the fact he’ll go through some programmes for the remaining part of his sentence.”

Sonke Gender Justice’s Bafana Khumalo says, “Everyone needs to be given a second chance especially after they’ve served.”

Not-In-My-Name co-founder Themba Masango

Pistorius is expected to attend programmes on gender-based violence and anger management. He will also not be allowed to drink alcohol and he will have to get permission to travel or take employment.

Pistorius will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections and will be subjected to supervision in compliance with parole conditions until his sentence expires in 2029. -Additional reporting by Molemo Mothoa