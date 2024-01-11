‘Nothing surprising about Pistorius book offers as tragedy sells’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

There are reports in the British media that publishers are lined up with book offers for blade runner and convicted murderer, Oscar Pistorius, about his time in prison.

This comes less than a week after he was released on parole. Pistorius served half of his more than 13-year sentence for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day in 2013.

Gender-based violence (GBV) Activist and Director at Wise4Afrika, Advocate Brenda Madumise, says there is nothing new about criminals writing about their crimes and making money in the process.

“Oscar will not be the first one; many people have profited off the proceeds of crime…No one considers being ethical or the morality around it. It’s a practice that has been going around for years.”

Madumise adds that reports of book offers for Pistorius are not surprising as tragedy does sell.

“That kind of tragedy, it does sell and I think he wants to tell the world how he survived because really life is about overcoming adversity right? ‘I am changing my life, I am doing better and I am saying society has to see that’. For me it’s an Oscar who is going to reckon with himself and his demons,” says Madumise

PODCAST | Some Publishers have now lined up with book offers for Oscar Pistorius less than a week after he was released on Parole.

Oscar Pistorius release I Reeva Steenkamp Foundation’s reaction