General parole conditions apply to Pistorius after Friday release

Oscar Pistorius will be monitored while on parole for another five years after he leaves prison this Friday.

The Department of Correctional Services reaffirmed a decision by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board last month to place Pistorius on parole.

The 37-year-old was convicted for killing his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day almost 11 years ago.

The Department says Pistorius will be admitted into the system of community corrections and will be monitored until the end of his sentence.

It says his elevated public profile does not make him different from any other inmate neither does it warrant inconsistent treatment.

General parole conditions will apply to Pistorius. He will be expected to be home at particular hours of the day, he may not consume alcohol or any other prohibited substance.

He is also restricted from conducting media interviews.

Pistorius was granted parole in November last year: