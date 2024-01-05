Oscar Pistorius released from prison

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Correctional Services Department has confirmed that Oscar Pistorius has been released from prison in Pretoria.

PAROLE PLACEMENT FOR OSCAR PISTORIUS pic.twitter.com/p0YytgoNfe — Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services 🇿🇦 (@Min_JCS) January 5, 2024

The 37-year-old former Paralympic sprinter has been freed after completing more than half his term of 13 years and five months.

Pistorius was convicted of the murder of his model girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp at his Pretoria home in February 2013.

Meanwhile, WISE4Africa Director Advocate Brenda Madumise-Pajibo says questions are being raised on how the South African judicial system deals with sentenced criminals.

Madumise-Pajibo says if Pistorius had been sentenced without parole, he would have been forced to serve his full sentence.

“The wrong message that we sending is that impunity sees the light of day. In this country, you have prosecutors, magistrates and judges who are not willing to sentence individuals without parole because you can do that. You can say, you serving your sentence and you are not eligible for parole. In this case, Oscar served the minimum of that sentence and he became eligible for parole because there was no expressed point that he is being sentenced without parole.”

