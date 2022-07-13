Recent mass shootings at taverns in parts of the country have thrust gun laws in South Africa into the spotlight. According to experts, the attacks could be linked to gun control regarding illegal firearms.

The country witnessed mass shootings in Soweto and Katlehong in Gauteng but also in Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal, at the weekend.

According to police, at least 21 people were killed while several others were injured.

Criminologist Dr Guy Lamb says South Africa has seen fairly tight gun laws since the early 2000s and that the latest shootings could be attributed to gun control, however, historical context must be considered.

He further adds that laws were changed to make it difficult for persons over the age of 16 to own a gun.

Illegal firearms in hands of criminals

South African Gun Owners Association Chairperson, Damian Enslin, claims that the problem is not law-abiding citizens who are licensed gun owners, but the proliferation of illegal firearms which land in the hands of criminals.

Experts warn that tighter gun laws will only result in criminals being the only persons who can obtain firearms.

A call has been made to re-establish independent bodies to combat illegal firearms and crack down on its sources.

More details in the report below:

-Report by Cathy Maphanga