Police in Mpumalanga have launched a manhunt after three people were shot and killed at a tavern in Dondonald near Mayflower.

Police spokesperson, Selvy Mohlala says three suspects entered the tavern and pointed firearms at patrons and robbed them of their belongings.

It is reported that the suspects also stole the DJ’s equipment before randomly firing several shots while making their way out.

Mohlala says four people have been admitted to hospital with serious wounds.

“Before they left the scene they shot randomly, at the patrons whereby seven people were shot at, two died at the scene while one died at clinic, and four of them were taken to hospital we have registered cases of murder, attempted murder and business robbery.”

#sapsMP Mayflower #SAPS are looking for three suspects who shot seven people at tavern in Dondonuld outside Mayflower this morning 27/8/23. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects call the #CrimeStop number at 08600 10111 or send information via #MySAPSApp. TM… pic.twitter.com/qnVuKDQCWY — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) August 27, 2023