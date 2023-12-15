Police officer allegedly kills patron, injures 3 others in tavern

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A patron was shot dead and three others were wounded in a tavern at N’wa DzekuDzeku outside Giyani in Limpopo, allegedly by a police sergeant. Police say the latter turned the gun on himself.

Police spokesperson, Hlulani Mashaba says the officer shot the patrons during an argument.

Mashaba says they have opened a case of murder, three counts of attempted murder and an inquest docket.

“Police in Giyani have activated an intensive investigation after a 37-year-old police sergeant shot-killed one person and wounded other three people at a tavern and later himself at home police were alerted about the shooting incident and on arrival, they found four people with gun wounds – one of them was certified dead by emergency personnel and three were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.”