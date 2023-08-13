The re-elected Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng leader, Solly Msimanga says the focus is on rebuilding and growing the party in the province ahead of next year’s general elections.

Msimanga retains his position as the DA’s provincial leader, with Fred Nel winning the race of chairperson of the party, at an elective conference held in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, on Saturday.

Speaking to the SABC after his win, Msimanga emphasises the party’s road map ahead of the 2024 polls.

“We want to put plans in place and also to make an offer to the residents of Gauteng, to then say this is what you have come to experience, but this is what we want you to know that this is the plan coming from the Democratic Alliance.”

“Whether you talking economics, whether you talking infrastructure, whether you talking safety and security, whether you are talking health, whether you are taking education, this is what we going we have as a concrete plan in terms of what we want to do. We are not going to be talking about any other political party going forward,” adds Msimanga.

The video below is reporting more on the story: