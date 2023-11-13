Rape case against Omotoso, co-accused resumes

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The rape case against pastor Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused Zukiswa Sitho and Lusanda Sulani continues at the Port Elizabeth High Court in Gqeberha.

This comes after the application for a mistrial in the case against Omotoso was denied by Judge Irma Schoeman last month.

Schoeman however dismissed 31 of the more than 60 charges faced by Omotoso and his co-accused.

The accused now only face 32 charges. These still include several counts of rape and sexual assault.

The African National Congress Women’s League held a march in support of the alleged victims during the last court proceedings.

They are expected to hold a picket outside the court again today against gender-based violence and in support of the alleged victims of the Omotoso case.

