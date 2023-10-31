Court dismisses discharge application by Omotoso 

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Gqeberha High Court has dismissed the discharge application filed by rape-accused Pastor Timothy Omotoso to have charges against him and his co-accused Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho dropped.

Omotoso’s lawyer Peter Daubermann filed the application after the state had closed its case, citing an unfair trial towards his client.

Making the ruling, Judge Irma Schoeman, said although Peter Daubermann made some valid points in his application such as an unfair trial, but there was no severe unfairness towards his client.

Judge Schoeman added that the unethical behavior of state prosecutor Advocate Nceba Ntelwa, who recused himself from the case, did compromise the case, but that doesn’t warrant the case to be deemed unfair.

The trio are facing 32 charges ranging from racketeering, sexual assault, rape and trafficking.

