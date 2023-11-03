Rand Water confident of supply during summer

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Rand Water in Gauteng is confident it’ll have enough water for the 17 million people it supplies during the festive season. The bulk water supplier says while its systems are critical, they remain stable with no reported issues. As the festive season draws closer, increased water consumption is projected due to the expected hot weather conditions.

Rand Water CEO Sipho Mosai says, “We will be happy if we can store more water at the levels of 60% storage so that when we get to summer, if the consumption shoots what we can put into the system, the maximum you can put, and that consumption is even more than the water that we store in the system, you’ll have a challenge. Summer is not a good thing but we have seen with hotter and drier conditions that consumption this summer and consumption that summer with population growth is a lot more and I believe the water we are putting in the system is sufficient.”

