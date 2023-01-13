Senior Legal Analyst Advocate Romeo Nthambeleni, says President Cyril Ramaphosa’s willingness to comply with the law by appearing in court will prove that he’s not above the law or seeking special treatment from the justice system.

This is with regards to a matter concerning former President Jacob Zuma’s allegation that Ramaphosa failed to act on his plea that he address improper conduct on National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan for allegedly leaking and publishing his medical records last year.

Nthambeleni says, ”As he has said, he is willing to comply with the law, its best that he attends that so that the court can actually ventilate it and throw the matter out properly so that he shows that he wants to comply with the law. The argument being brought here is to say that he doesn’t want to comply with the law which is not the case. As a constitutional being, its best he attends the proceedings even the requirements on private prosecution were not met so the case of former president is flawed because it doesn’t comply with the requirement of the Criminal Procedure Act.”

Zuma summoned Ramaphosa to appear before a criminal court next Thursday. Ramaphosa argued that Zuma’s attempt to privately prosecute him is flawed in law.

VIDEO | Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa’s application to interdict Zuma: