The International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state visit to Saudi Arabia is important because it will facilitate the boosting of trade between the two countries.

Ramaphosa who arrived in Jeddah, last night, is leading a delegation of both government ministers and business leaders from South Africa. The two countries will hold bilateral talks.

Pandor says the visit will seek to fulfill Ramaphosa’s commitment to attracting foreign direct investment to South Africa.

“Our President has an objective of increasing foreign direct investment in South Africa. So this is at the forefront of the planning that we’ve done for this visit, because Saudi Arabia is a significant investor worldwide. We would like some of those funds to be in our country, in the key priority areas of South Africa, including mining.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Saudi Arabia on a state visit