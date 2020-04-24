President Ramaphosa has visited the facilities in Gauteng identified as those fully capable of quarantining and treating COVID-19 patients.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says there is an expected peak in the number of coronavirus infections in the coming months. The spike is expected between August and September.

Earlier on Friday, Ramaphosa visited quarantine facilities in Gauteng.

He also observed the packaging of food parcels at the Johannesburg Central Food Bank in Booysens.

The parcels will be distributed to communities in need of food amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Ramaphosa and Gauteng Premier David Makura met health officials at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.

The President also joked about the fun made of him following Thursday’s famous mask mishap on television.

In the below video, President Ramaphosa visits Gauteng’s 500-bed quarantine site:

Confirmed COVID-19 cases

South Africa has reported 75 deaths from the virus and confirmed 3 953 cases. It is currently under a national lockdown, which was imposed in March to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Below is a break down per province:

Easing of national lockdown

On Thursday, President Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the current efforts to flatten the curve. He also announced a number on phases to ease the current lockdown regulations.

Below is the President’s full speech: