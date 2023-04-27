President Cyril Ramaphosa says next year’s national elections will give South Africans an opportunity to vote in leaders who can work towards reducing state corruption and looting.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has designated the weekend of the 18th and 19th of November 2023 for voter registration.

Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address during Freedom Day celebrations at Manzil Park Stadium, in the North West city of Klerksdorp.

“As citizens, especially as young South Africans, let us all go and register to go and vote next year so that we take responsibility for the future of our country. We must exercise our civic duty to ensure that there is no place for those who want to steal, plunder and loot.”

[IN PICS]: President @CyrilRamaphosa at the Manzilpark Stadium in Klerksdorp, North West Province for the 2023 National #FreedomDay Celebrations. The President delivered the keynote address.#FreedomDay2023 #LeaveNoOneBehind 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/Q2JgxIa8tO — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) April 27, 2023

