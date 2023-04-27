Some Klerksdorp residents have expressed disappointment in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Freedom Day speech, saying he failed to address the community’s safety issues.

The community says it is not convinced that the president adequately highlighted their concerns.

Some of their concerns include service delivery, crime and gangsterism.

“I am not feeling free. We are not celebrating freedom. We are embarrassed that our president did not say anything about our city. We have got a lot of gangsters that are killing our people and the Alabama Township does not have a police station. Nobody says something about it,” says a local resident.

Freedom Day I Reaction to president’s speech:

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed concern over the continuous implementation of rolling blackouts, saying it has a negative impact on homes and businesses.

Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address during Freedom Day celebrations at Manzil Park Stadium, in the North West city of Klerksdorp.