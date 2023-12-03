Undocumented foreign nationals arrested at Klerksdorp disused mine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Thirteen undocumented foreign nationals have been arrested at the disused Wolwerand Gold mine in Klerksdorp.

North West Hawks spokesperson, Tinyiko Mathebula says a multi-disciplinary task team of police pounced on the illegal miners who fled the scene, leaving behind their equipment.

13 people found on the periphery of the mine site were apprehended and charged for contravening the Immigration Act. They will appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Seizures made during the operation include 15 pendukas, 8 generators, a water tank, water pipes and other mining paraphernalia. Gold-bearing material estimated at R200 000 was also seized.

4 informal gold processing plants were destroyed.

Army deployed to fight illegal mining:

Meanwhile, over 50 illegal miners were arrested at various identified hotspots in Sekhukhune district in Limpopo. Police spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba says they were arrested in an operation involving soldiers, police and other law enforcement agencies.

Mashaba says they confiscated two firearms and 33 generators amongst others during the arrest.

“Over 50 illegal miners caught in action during a disruption operation held in Sekhukhune district. Others were arrested during roadblock stops and searches in the identified hotspot area. During the arrest, we confiscated one truck, two firearms one excavator, and 33 generators. The arrested suspects will soon appear before Magistrate’s Court to face charges related to illegal mining.”

Illegal mining leaves Burgersfort residents worried: