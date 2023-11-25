Johannesburg heatwave to last until Tuesday

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Joburg Emergency Services has called on residents to ensure that young children stay away from waterways such as rivers and streams.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says young children might be tempted to swim in waterways due to the extremely hot temperatures.

This as the South African Weather Services forecast that the heatwave in Gauteng will last until Tuesday next week.

Mulaudzi has stressed the importance of drinking a lot of water as the heat persists.

“Residents are urged to stay hydrated and drink lots of water, residents are also urged to stay away from direct sunlight especially between 11h00 and 15h00 in the afternoon. Those residents who are working directly to the sunlight are urged to take regular breaks as exposure to these extremely hot temperatures can cause heat exhaustion, and heat cramps which might lead to heat stroke.”

Water systems holding up during heatwave: