Ramaphosa travels to France ahead of the Rugby World Cup final

President Cyril Ramaphosa is heading to France to support the Springboks in their Rugby World Cup Final against the All Blacks on Saturday. The President will get an opportunity to meet the squad ahead of the final.

Should the Springboks win, it’ll be the second Web Ellis trophy that the President will lift up throughout his reign as President. Saturday’s game is expected to be a legendary one between the two rugby giants, who played against each other over 100 times.

The busy city streets of Paris earlier were offering little indication that one of the most intriguing Rugby World Cup finals is just a day away. South Africa and New Zealand are preparing to put on a rugby masterclass in the city of lights tomorrow evening.

In terms of the evolution of the game, the two sides aim to enlighten the world on how the game can be played.

RWC 2023 | Springboks, All Blacks ready for the final clash: