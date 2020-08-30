In his letter Ramaphosa expressed concern about corruption linked to ANC members.

There are reports from the Special African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting currently taking place, that party President Cyril Ramaphosa will be subjecting himself to a probe by the party’s Integrity Committee over the funding to his CR17 campaign.

Sources have told SABC News that Ramaphosa has also proposed to the NEC that all party leaders declare their financial interests to the organisation, just as public representatives do in government.

#ANCNEC Ramaphosa calls on @MYANC structures to refrain from appointing people charged with corruption into positions in government and all charged with corruption must step aside with immediate effect. #sabcnews — #TheLordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) August 30, 2020

#ANCNEC Sources say that Ramaphosa stuck to his guns on his open letter to party members on corruption tainting the party.Ramaphosa has reportedly told the NEC the party is deservedly receiving a lot criticism for its inability&unwellingness to deal with corruption. #sabcnews — #TheLordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) August 30, 2020

The build-up to the NEC meeting has been marred by controversy, including an exchange of letters between party President, Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma.

In his letter, Ramaphosa expressed concern about corruption linked to ANC members.

Zuma in his letter slammed Ramaphosa’s leadership of the ANC.

Professor Dirk Kotze speaks about the ANC NEC meeting :