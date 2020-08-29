The build-up to the NEC meeting has been marred by controversy, including an exchange of letters between party president, Cyril Ramaphosa and the former president Jacob Zuma.

Political Analyst Lukhona Mnguni says the African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee meeting currently under way has a lot to decide on that will make South Africans believe it is serious about fighting corruption.

The build-up to the NEC meeting has been marred by controversy, including an exchange of letters between party president, Cyril Ramaphosa and the former president Jacob Zuma.

In his letter Ramaphosa expressed concern about corruption linked to ANC members.

Zuma in his letter slammed Ramaphosa’s leadership of the ANC.

Mnguni says the differences have to be put aside and a concrete way forward for the party, outside internal factions, needs to be implemented.

“It’s going to be an interesting NEC and its outcomes because we’ve seen many outcomes, not only of the NEC but conferences taking resolutions on corruption.”

“So this time around we promised something new, something different, so the proof will be in action that should be taken after that, am I hopeful? But we will give them the benefit of the doubt and see how they come out of it.”

Professor Dirk Kotze speaks on the ANC NEC meeting in the video below:

On Thursday, the ANC Integrity Commission summoned party Secretary General Ace Magashule.

The under-fire ANC Secretary General is in hot water with the party’s integrity commission for saying he would never step aside due to allegations of corruption.

Over the years, Magashule has been embroiled in allegations of corruption as Free State Premier and now as Secretary General.