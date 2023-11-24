Ramaphosa to open Pixley ka Isaka Seme Hospital in Durban

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday expected to open the Dr. Pixley ka Isaka Seme Memorial Hospital in KwaMashu, Durban.

Facilties at the 500-bed hospital include paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology.

The hospital is expected to serve more than 1.5 million people from Inanda, Ntuzuma, KwaMashu and Phoenix.

The opening of the hospital has been delayed since 2021.

It is named after Seme, one of the founders of the African National Congress (ANC) and a practicing lawyer in Johannesburg.

Related video: KZN health unions demand government to open Dr. Pixley ka Isaka Seme Hospital:

