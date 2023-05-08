President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the SADC Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit in Windhoek, Namibia, on Monday. He will do so as the outgoing Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation of the regional bloc.

The summit is expected to receive an update on the security situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The outcomes of the Summit are expected to contribute to continental efforts aimed at finding a lasting solution to the insecurity in the eastern DRC.

South Africa is among the Troop Contributing Countries to the Force Intervention Brigade.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, and the Minister in the Presidency.

The insecurity in the DRC has been receiving sharp focus from the SADC, the African Union, and other regional mechanisms.