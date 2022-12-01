Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Thursday regarding the Section 89 Independent Panel of Experts report on his Phala Phala farm saga.

Gungubele has called on all South Africans to allow Ramaphosa to respond to the report.

He told a media briefing in Cape Town that, the cabinet did not discuss the report, because at the time of the meeting, it was not yet released.

“These are not statements of findings you can easily wake up and say, this is what I think and we respect that. And let me put it in this point, the call on the President to step aside is not coming for the first time – it has been on-going. For us, it’s not new, but all what we are calling upon to South Africans is that the President said he’s studying the findings and then in his own statement, he will make a pronouncement in due course.”

VIDEO | Ramaphosa to make pronouncement in due course: Mondli Gungubele

Earlier, Ramaphosa postpones his question and answer session with the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) which was scheduled for Thursday afternoon. This comes following the release of the Section 89 Panel report.

Ramaphosa was set to answer questions ranging from government’s plans to address rolling blackouts to cushioning the poor from the rising cost of living.

The Presidency says the Section 89 Independent Panel process has been unprecedented in South Africa’s constitutional democracy.

VIDEO | President Ramaphosa cancels scheduled NCOP appearance: Lulama Matya