President Cyril Ramaphosa has requested a postponement of his appearance before the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) scheduled for Thursday afternoon, following the release of the Section 89 Panel report.

The Presidency has released a statement confirming the request for the postponement.

Ramaphosa was set to answer questions ranging from government’s plans to address rolling blackouts to cushioning the poor from the rising cost of living.

The Presidency says the Section 89 Independent Panel process has been unprecedented in South Africa’s constitutional democracy.

It says the recommendations of the panel and their implications for the stability of the country require that the President take the time to carefully consider the contents of the report and the next course of action.

Parliament has confirmed receipt of the request for the postponement.

The video below discusses the Phala Phala report:

Meanwhile, the Presidency says Ramaphosa will soon make an announcement in response to the report of the Section 89 Independent Panel of Experts.

On Wednesday, retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo handed over the report to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

The report found that he may have seriously violated section 34 (1) of the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Activities Act.

The Act places an on obligation on any person in authority to report corrupt transactions if they know or may have any suspicion that such a crime has been committed.

The panel found that the information that was placed before it disclosed that the President may have committed a serious violation of Section 96 (2) (a) of the Constitution, which states that members of cabinet and deputy ministers may not undertake any other paid work.

The video below discusses the Phala Phala report: