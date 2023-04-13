President Cyril Ramaphosa has set another target of R2 trillion worth of investment until 2028.

He was speaking at the start of the Fifth South African Investment Conference underway at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Thursday morning.

At the start of the Investment Conference in 2018, Ramaphosa set a target of R 1, 2 Trillion and he said he hopes with R 1.14 Trillion raised, so far, the conference will meet the target.

The conference pledges significantly contribute to the national goals of socio-economic development to create sustainable jobs reduce poverty and drive back inequality.

These investments have also contributed to a substantial increase in local production and encourages efforts to buy local.

Ramaphosa says, ” This investment conference is a clear demonstration that South Africa continues to be an attractive investment destination despite a strained domestic and global economic climate. The investment conference has continued to grow and evolve over the past five years.”

The Fifth South African Investment Conference: