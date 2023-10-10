Ramaphosa set to deliver Census 2022 data

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Statistics South Africa emphasises the continued importance of census data as a fundamental resource for government planning and decision-making. Today, the organisation is set to hand over the results of South Africa’s Census 2022 to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Census 2022 marks the fourth population and housing count conducted in post-apartheid South Africa, following the inaugural census in 1996. This comprehensive population and housing census took place in February 2022 and is expected to offer invaluable insights into population size, demographic trends, and various service delivery-related information.

Risenga Maluleke, the Statistician-General, highlighted the significance of the census, stating, “It mobilises everyone, young and old, and everyone who lives within the borders of our country. It’s primarily for the purpose of effective planning to enhance service delivery. We will delve into various population dynamics within provinces, highlighting the most and least populous municipalities.”

He continued, “We will delve into services, examining the availability of electricity as the primary source of energy in the country, not in the form of load shedding. We will also explore water services and the crucial aspect of refuse removal.”

The Census 2022 is a critical tool for government authorities to make informed decisions and allocate resources effectively. It plays a pivotal role in shaping policies and strategies aimed at addressing the diverse needs of South Africa’s population.

