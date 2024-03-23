Ramaphosa sends message of condolence to Russia following attack

Reading Time: 2 minutes

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent a message of condolence to the people of Russia, following a terrorist attack that saw at least 115 people being killed near Moscow.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack on a music concert at a venue just outside Moscow.

Russia has arrested 11 people including four suspected gunmen in connection with the shooting.

The US had warned two weeks ago of a possible terrorist attack in Moscow and urged its citizens in the city to avoid concerts and large public gatherings.

President Ramaphosa says he will contact Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss this and other matters.

“We were shocked and saddened to hear that up to 40 people if not more have been killed, and we pay our condolences to the people of Russia. I will be talking to President Putin in the next few days and intend to pay our condolences, and of course, congratulate him on his victory and discuss many other things including the Ukraine-Russia war or conflict. It is always sad when so many people are killed in a terror attack.”

— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) March 23, 2024

Meanwhile, Putin has addressed the country following the terrorist attack, saying Russia will not be divided by such incidents. He’s announced that Sunday will be a day of mourning for the victims.

In other developments, ISIS has issued a photo of the four men it says were responsible for the attack on the concertgoers. The image was released by ISIS on one of its Telegram channels.

