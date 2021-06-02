Political parties will debate the budget vote and President Cyril Ramaphosa will respond on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently presenting the budget allocation for his office.

His budget vote takes place amid mounting pressure on him to fire Health Minister Zweli Mkhize as more allegations surface about the Digital Vibes tender.

On Tuesday, some opposition political parties accused the African National Congress (ANC) in Parliament of asking soft questions to the executive and also raised concerns about the Disaster Management Act. They say Parliament has no say on lockdown regulations.

Others questioned the role that Parliament is playing in holding Mkhize to account for the Digital Vibes tender.

Political parties will debate the Presidency’s budget vote and he will respond on Thursday.

Mkhize’s alleged tender corruption

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has denied any involvement in the awarding of an irregular multi-million-rand contract by his department.

This after a Special Investigating Unit probe found that the Health Department’s dealings with the communications company, Digital Vibes, were irregular.

It follows newspaper reports that the department had paid Digital Vibes R150-million for services related to the National Health Insurance and the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mkhize’s former personal spokesperson Tahera Mather and former personal assistant Naadhira Mitha are reported to control the company, although the two are not listed as directors.

President Ramaphosa awaits SIU report on Digital Vibes irregular tender allegations