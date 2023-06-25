President Cyril Ramaphosa says the passing of veteran activist, Sally Motlana, is the loss of a stalwart whose extended lifetime is a canvas of the history of our struggle.

Motlana died yesterday at the age of 96.

A brief statement by the Motlana and Maunye families revealed that Motlana collapsed on Wednesday at her home in Dube, Soweto and passed away on Saturday.

Reflecting on her legacy, the president described Motlana as a fearless and resolute opponent of oppression; a deeply spiritual and empathetic builder as well as an organiser of communities who suffered under apartheid.

Ramaphosa added that as the baton continues to confront the legacy of the system she fought against, the nation should emulate Motlana’s dedication to building self-sustaining and caring communities.

Details of the memorial and funeral services will be communicated in due course.

In the video below, Sally Motlanas’s grandchild, Kenosi Moroka, reflects on her legacy: