The African National Congress (ANC) has hailed the late Sally Motlana as a great patriot, activist and a pioneer of black excellence and women empowerment. This comes after activist, Motlane passed away on Saturday at the age of 96. The Motlana and Maunye families announced the passing of Motlana in a brief statement.

It reveals that Motlana collapsed on Wednesday at her home in Dube, Soweto and passed away on Saturday, 24 June 2023.

The governing party remembers the activist as someone who held the mantle to uplift the community of Soweto and the people of South Africa through several community-driven initiatives, social entrepreneurship and the development of the township economy.

The party adds that Motlana leaves behind a strong mark of excellence at a critical moment when the country is experiencing socio-economic challenges which should be overcome in her honour. Details of the memorial and funeral services will be communicated in due course.