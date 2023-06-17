President Cyril Ramaphosa says they are engaging with both leaders from Russia and Ukraine in a bid to bring the war there closer to an end more than a year later.

This morning Ramaphosa is expected to travel to St Petersburg where he will meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. This will be the second leg of the visit by African leaders to Ukraine and Russia on a peace mission, hoping to establish peace in those countries.

Yesterday’s visit to Kyiv was interrupted by air raid sirens and an explosion in the Ukrainian capital. The Africa Peace Mission and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the media in Kyiv after their meeting.

President Ramaphosa says he’s happy that both countries are willing to consider their proposals…

“We came here to listen to listen with a great deal of respect and recognition of what the people of Ukraine have been going through. We saw what had happened and I have been told that their investigations, the international court is going on with that and I think from where we stand that process should have been allowed to go on. It’s important to listen to what both the countries have to say and tomorrow we are going to listen to Putin. There is willingness for this war to come to an end.”

Media briefing after meeting Ukraine President: