President Cyril Ramaphosa has endorsed a proposal by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) that a Global Coalition for Social Justice be established.

The Coalition has been mooted by ILO Director General, Gilbert Houngbo as a platform for increased and co-ordinated action towards promoting social justice to effect lasting peace.

Speaking to attendees at the World of Work Summit in Geneva, Switzerland, Ramaphosa says that the coalition is welcome in light of the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, economic shocks, rising costs of living and environmental change that have increased poverty, inequality and social fractures in many countries.

“We are therefore encouraged by the call of the United Nations Secretary-General for a new social contract to give effect to our shared responsibility to create a more just and equitable society. We are encouraged by and support the proposed Global Coalition for Social Justice, which aligns with the vision of the UN Secretary-General and seeks to promote decent work while advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” says Ramaphosa.

VIDEO: Ramaphosa addresses delegates at World of Work Summit: