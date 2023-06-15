President Cyril Ramaphosa has endorsed a proposal by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) that a Global Coalition for Social Justice be established.

The coalition has been mooted by ILO Director General, Gilbert Houngbo, as a platform for increased and coordinated action towards promoting social justice to effect lasting peace.

Speaking to attendees at the World of Work Summit in Geneva, Switzerland, Ramaphosa says that the coalition is welcomed in light of the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, economic shocks, rising costs of living and environmental change that have increased poverty, inequality and social fractures in many countries.

“We are therefore encouraged by the call of the United Nations Secretary-General for a new social contract to give effect to our shared responsibility to create a more just and equitable society. We are encouraged by and support the proposed Global Coalition for Social Justice, which aligns with the vision of the UN Secretary-General and seeks to promote decent work while advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”

More details in the report below:

Ramaphosa says income inequality and sharing the gains of increased productivity are issues that must be addressed by all social actors.

He says regard must also be given to increasing the labour earnings of non-wage workers and incorporating a social dimension into trade and industry arrangements.

“We firmly believe that social justice is a fundamental pillar of sustainable development. That means we must remove the structural barriers that hamper equal access to opportunities. We must prioritise the removal of discrimination based on gender, age, race, migration status and other grounds.”